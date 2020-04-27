Eastern Michigan University Unveils Plan to Relocate College of Business to Central Campus

River Caddis Development purchased the building for $2.7 million.

YPSILANTI, MICH. — Eastern Michigan University has unveiled plans to relocate the College of Business to its central campus. The move includes the selling of the Gary Owens Building, present home of the College of Business. The Board of Regents approved the sale of the 122,000-square-foot building to River Caddis Development for $2.7 million. Boone Hall will serve as the new location for the College of Business. The building will undergo a renovation beginning in April 2021, but the building’s size will remain at 45,210 square feet. The relocation will reduce utility, maintenance and transportation costs that the university currently incurs by housing the College of Business away from central campus.