REBusinessOnline

Eastern Michigan University Unveils Plan to Relocate College of Business to Central Campus

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Civic, Michigan, Midwest

River Caddis Development purchased the building for $2.7 million.

YPSILANTI, MICH. — Eastern Michigan University has unveiled plans to relocate the College of Business to its central campus. The move includes the selling of the Gary Owens Building, present home of the College of Business. The Board of Regents approved the sale of the 122,000-square-foot building to River Caddis Development for $2.7 million. Boone Hall will serve as the new location for the College of Business. The building will undergo a renovation beginning in April 2021, but the building’s size will remain at 45,210 square feet. The relocation will reduce utility, maintenance and transportation costs that the university currently incurs by housing the College of Business away from central campus.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business