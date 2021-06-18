REBusinessOnline

Eastern Real Estate, Atlas Capital Acquire 466,000 SF Eagle Rock Plaza in Los Angeles

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

LOS ANGELES — Eastern Real Estate and Atlas Capital Group have purchased Eagle Rock Plaza, a regional shopping center at the intersection of Glendale and Ventura freeways in Los Angeles’ Eagle Rock neighborhood.

Situated on 22 acres, the property features 466,000 square feet of retail space. Current anchor tenants include Target, Macy’s, Seafood City and Fitness 19.

Bill Bauman and Kyle Miller of Newmark Capital Markets represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The acquisition price was not released.

