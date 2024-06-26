Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Eastern Union Arranges $10.1M Construction Financing for Self-Storage Development in Davenport, Florida

by John Nelson

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Eastern Union has arranged a $10.1 million loan for the ground-up construction of a self-storage facility in Davenport, roughly 65 miles east of Tampa. Marc Tropp of Eastern Union secured the four-year loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The lender was also not disclosed.

Upon completion, the development will comprise 690 units across five stories, with a gross square footage of 103,020 square feet and 76,431 square feet of rentable space. Malvern, Pa.-based CubeSmart will operate the facility.

