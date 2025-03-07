Eastern Union Arranges $11M Loan for Refinancing of Newark Mixed-Use Building

NEWARK, N.J. — Eastern Union has arranged an $11 million loan for the refinancing of The BLVD, a 71,000-square-foot mixed-use building in Newark. The BLVD is an adaptive reuse of a former office building and is currently under construction. The borrower, Mid-Atlantic Investment Alliance, is converting the property into a 40-unit multifamily building with ground-floor commercial space, with eight units to be designated as affordable housing. Residential amenities will include a rooftop deck, party and game room and a fitness center. Chaim Greenfield, Joseph Sasson and Alex Jaffa of Eastdil Secured arranged the 24-month loan through an undisclosed lender.