Friday, March 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-BLVD-Newark
The newly issued loan for The BLVD, an office-to-residential conversion project in Newark, carried a 24-month term with interest-only payments throughout that period. The interest rate was not disclosed.
LoansMixed-UseNew JerseyNortheast

Eastern Union Arranges $11M Loan for Refinancing of Newark Mixed-Use Building

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — Eastern Union has arranged an $11 million loan for the refinancing of The BLVD, a 71,000-square-foot mixed-use building in Newark. The BLVD is an adaptive reuse of a former office building and is currently under construction. The borrower, Mid-Atlantic Investment Alliance, is converting the property into a 40-unit multifamily building with ground-floor commercial space, with eight units to be designated as affordable housing. Residential amenities will include a rooftop deck, party and game room and a fitness center. Chaim Greenfield, Joseph Sasson and Alex Jaffa of Eastdil Secured arranged the 24-month loan through an undisclosed lender.

You may also like

Kislak Negotiates $4M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

IPA Arranges $60.9M in Redevelopment Financing for Mixed-Use...

Slatt Capital Arranges $11.2M Bridge Loan for San...

MLB Network Signs 207,000 SF Lease in Elmwood...

Hawkeye Hotels to Renovate 135-Room Hotel Indigo Pittsburgh...

Diversified Partners Opens 11-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Gilbert,...

CrossHarbor Capital Partners Provides $21.5M Loan for Industrial...

Berkadia Arranges $65M Refinancing for Apartment Community in...

MMCC Arranges $13.6M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...