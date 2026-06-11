Thursday, June 11, 2026
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AcquisitionsLoansMidwestOhioRetail

Eastern Union Arranges $12.9M in Acquisition Financing for Shopping Center in Lima, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

LIMA, OHIO — Eastern Union has arranged $12.9 million in financing on behalf of borrower Lima Tov LLC for the acquisition of Lima Center, a 174,078-square-foot shopping center located in northwestern Ohio. The purchase price was $19.5 million. Lima Center was 98 percent leased at the time of the loan closing to 10 tenants, including Five Below and Dollar Tree, and is anchored by an 86,584-square-foot Kohl’s and a 30,000-square-foot TJ Maxx. Jack Beida, Michael Muller and Mike Orlik of Eastern Union arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate mortgage on behalf of the borrower. The seller and the direct lender were not disclosed.

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