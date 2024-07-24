Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansNew YorkNortheast

Eastern Union Arranges $12M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Industrial Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Eastern Union has arranged a $12 million loan for the refinancing of a 35,210-square-foot industrial building in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn. The single-story building was originally constructed in 1931 and includes warehouse and office space as well as onsite parking. David Brody of Eastern Union arranged the loan, which was structured with a five-year term, a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and a fixed interest rate of 6.54 percent. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.

You may also like

Wells Enterprises Unveils Plans for $425M Expansion of...

Greystar Breaks Ground on 416-Unit Multifamily Project in...

DIGroup, JCHC Complete Renovation, Expansion of Northern New...

CBRE Brokers $6.2M Sale of Heritage Plaza Shopping...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $7.9M Loan for Refinancing...

Venture West Development Underway on 196-Acre Jackrabbit Crossing...

Lee & Associates Brokers $2.4M Sale of Industrial...

JLL Arranges $85M Construction Financing for West End...

Greystone Provides $15.5M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community...