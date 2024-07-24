Eastern Union Arranges $12M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Industrial Building

NEW YORK CITY — Eastern Union has arranged a $12 million loan for the refinancing of a 35,210-square-foot industrial building in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn. The single-story building was originally constructed in 1931 and includes warehouse and office space as well as onsite parking. David Brody of Eastern Union arranged the loan, which was structured with a five-year term, a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and a fixed interest rate of 6.54 percent. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.