Eastern Union Arranges $13.3M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Facility in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, MASS. — Eastern Union has arranged a $13.3 million construction loan for a 931-unit self-storage facility that will be located in the central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The four-story facility will consist of 93,186 net rentable square feet of climate- and non-climate-controlled space across units with an average size of 100 square feet. Marc Tropp of Eastern Union arranged the loan, which was structured with a 36-month term, 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and an interest rate that is equivalent to 300 basis points over SOFR over the construction and lease-up period. CubeSmart will operate the facility. The lender was an undisclosed local bank, and the borrower was also not disclosed.