Monday, August 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansMassachusettsNortheastSelf-Storage

Eastern Union Arranges $13.3M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Facility in Worcester, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WORCESTER, MASS. — Eastern Union has arranged a $13.3 million construction loan for a 931-unit self-storage facility that will be located in the central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The four-story facility will consist of 93,186 net rentable square feet of climate- and non-climate-controlled space across units with an average size of 100 square feet. Marc Tropp of Eastern Union arranged the loan, which was structured with a 36-month term, 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and an interest rate that is equivalent to 300 basis points over SOFR over the construction and lease-up period. CubeSmart will operate the facility. The lender was an undisclosed local bank, and the borrower was also not disclosed.

You may also like

Tremont Asset Management Receives Loan for Refinancing of...

Empire Adventure Park Opens 35,572 SF Entertainment Center...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers $1.9M Sale...

Green Bay Packaging Signs 74,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Alterra IOS Acquires Two Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites...

U-Haul Repurposes Abandoned Retail Lot into New Store...

Six Emerging Trends to Watch in the Robust...

Creation, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Sell 532,000 SF...

AFSI Preleases 94,413 SF Industrial Building in Allen,...