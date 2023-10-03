Eastern Union Arranges $19.6M Construction Loan For Multifamily Conversion Project in Bridgeport, Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. — Eastern Union has arranged a $19.6 million construction loan for the conversion of a former healthcare facility in Bridgeport, located in southern coastal Connecticut, into a 150-unit multifamily complex. The healthcare complex was originally built in 1971 on a 15-acre site at 600 Bond St. in the North Bridgeport section of the city. The facility will undergo a gut renovation into a two-story apartment building that will include a 7,069-square-foot fitness center. Motti Blau, Mendy Pfeifer and Hershy Fried of Eastern Union arranged the debt. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.