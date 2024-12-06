Eastern Union Arranges $20.4M in Financing for Seniors Housing Conversion Project in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Eastern Union has arranged $20.4 million in financing for a seniors housing conversion project in Plano. Built in 1984 and renovated in 2005, the six-story, 137-room building at 700 Central Parkway E. was most recently operated as a Deluxe Inn hotel. The borrower plans to convert the property into a facility with 100 assisted living units and 40 memory care units that will be operated under the Parkdale Senior Living brand. Meir Abrahamson of Eastern Union arranged the financing, which consists of a $15.8 million construction-to-permanent loan and $4.7 million bridge loan. The direct lender was not disclosed. The conversion is slated for a mid-2026 completion.