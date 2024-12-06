Friday, December 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentHospitalityLoansMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Eastern Union Arranges $20.4M in Financing for Seniors Housing Conversion Project in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Eastern Union has arranged $20.4 million in financing for a seniors housing conversion project in Plano. Built in 1984 and renovated in 2005, the six-story, 137-room building at 700 Central Parkway E. was most recently operated as a Deluxe Inn hotel. The borrower plans to convert the property into a facility with 100 assisted living units and 40 memory care units that will be operated under the Parkdale Senior Living brand. Meir Abrahamson of Eastern Union arranged the financing, which consists of a $15.8 million construction-to-permanent loan and $4.7 million bridge loan. The direct lender was not disclosed. The conversion is slated for a mid-2026 completion.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $32.2M in Acquisition Financing for Inland...

Pinnacle Holdings Sells 112-Unit Rancho Las Palmas Apartments...

Disney Investment Group Brokers Sale of 47,857 SF...

MMCC Arranges $4.7M Loan for Refinancing of Colorado...

DuWest Realty Negotiates Sale of 16,938 SF Retail...

BWE Arranges $20M Acquisition Loan for Innovation Park...

Gindi Equities Acquires 252-Unit Timber Creek Apartment Homes...

Benchmark Welcomes Four New Retailers to Southeast Austin...

BWE Arranges $57.8M Loan for Refinancing of Seniors...