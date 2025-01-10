Friday, January 10, 2025
2508-Foster-Ave.-Brooklyn
Eastern Union also arranged a $17.5 million construction loan for the multifamily property at 2508 Foster Ave. in Brooklyn two years ago. The refinancing enables the borrower to cash out with $6.5 million in proceeds.
Eastern Union Arranges $24M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Eastern Union has arranged a $24 million loan for the refinancing of a 55-unit multifamily property located at 2508 Foster Ave. in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood. The seven-story, newly constructed building houses units with an average size of 692 square feet and two retail spaces. Motti Blau, Mendy Pfeifer and Dov Bakon of Eastern Union arranged the nonrecourse loan, which was structured with a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio, through Bank of Montreal on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

