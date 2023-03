BRIDGEPORT, CONN. — Eastern Union has arranged a $28 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of 13 multifamily properties totaling 437 units in Bridgeport, located in southern coastal Connecticut. Motti Blau, Mendy Pfeifer, Hershy Fried and Dov Bakon of Eastern Union originated the 10-year loan, which was structured with a 5.25 percent fixed interest rate, a 30-year amortization schedule and five years of interest-only payments. KeyBank provided the financing. The borrower was not disclosed.