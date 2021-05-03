REBusinessOnline

Eastern Union Arranges $28M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Monroe, New York

MONROE, N.Y. — New York City-based finance firm Eastern Union has arranged a $28 million construction loan for a 159-unit multifamily project in Monroe, located about 60 miles north of Manhattan. The loan was structured with a 24-month term and a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio. Abraham Bergman and Yossi Orzel of Eastern Union originated the financing. The direct lender was a New Jersey-based bank, and the borrower was a local family office.

2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews