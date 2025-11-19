Eastern Union Arranges $33.4M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn Medical Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — Eastern Union has arranged a $33.4 million acquisition loan for a 144,263-square-foot medical office building in Brooklyn. The four-story building at 6201 15th Ave. is located in the Borough Park neighborhood and was most recently renovated in 2010. Alex Jaffa and Ben Halpern of Eastern Union arranged the loan, which was structured with an 80 percent loan-to-value ratio, an interest rate of 5.55 percent over a five-year term based on a 25-year amortization schedule. The direct lender was Webster Bank. The borrower was not disclosed.