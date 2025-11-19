Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
HealthcareLoansNew YorkNortheast

Eastern Union Arranges $33.4M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn Medical Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Eastern Union has arranged a $33.4 million acquisition loan for a 144,263-square-foot medical office building in Brooklyn. The four-story building at 6201 15th Ave. is located in the Borough Park neighborhood and was most recently renovated in 2010. Alex Jaffa and Ben Halpern of Eastern Union arranged the loan, which was structured with an 80 percent loan-to-value ratio, an interest rate of 5.55 percent over a five-year term based on a 25-year amortization schedule. The direct lender was Webster Bank. The borrower was not disclosed.

You may also like

Basis Industrial Receives $27M Construction Loan for Long...

BlueGate Partners Negotiates Sale of 423-Unit Multifamily Property...

EMBREY Closes on Land, Financing for 340-Unit Multifamily...

New England Appliance Group Signs 124,000 SF Industrial...

Berkadia Provides $31.8M Agency Refinancing for Mixed-Income Apartment...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 289-Unit Apartment Building in...

CC&F Breaks Ground on 180,000 SF Manufacturing, Life...

Bounce Air Adventure Park to Open 21,000 SF...

Sierra Signs 14,563 SF Office Lease at 375...