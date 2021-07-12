Eastern Union Arranges $42M Sale of Portabello Apartments in Oxon Hill, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

OXON HILL, MD. — Eastern Union has arranged the $42 million sale of Portabello Apartments, a 254-unit multifamily property in Oxon Hill. Alex Bensahel of Eastern Union led the sales transaction. The seller and buyer were not disclosed.

Portabello Apartments is located at 6441 Livingston Road, about 13 miles from Washington, D.C. The apartment community includes one- to three-bedroom units, and rents ranges from $1,145 to $1,820. Built in 1965, the property’s amenities include a playground, pool, laundry facilities, onsite maintenance, property manager onsite, clubhouse and public transportation.

Eastern Union is a New York-based national commercial real estate firm.