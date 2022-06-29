REBusinessOnline

Eastern Union Arranges $44M.8 Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Amherst, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

AMHERST, MASS. — New York-based Eastern Union has arranged a $44.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Boulders, a 256-unit multifamily property in Amherst, located in the central part of Massachusetts. The market-rate property was built in 1974 and offers two-bedroom units with an average size of 844 square feet. Michael Muller of Eastern Union arranged the floating-rate loan, which carries four years of interest-only payments on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Newmark originated the financing via its status as a Fannie Mae’s Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS) lender.

