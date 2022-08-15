REBusinessOnline

Eastern Union Arranges $54M in Acquisition Financing for Indianapolis Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

INDIANAPOLIS — Eastern Union has arranged $54 million in acquisition financing for a three-property multifamily portfolio totaling 628 units in Indianapolis.

Built in 1980, Lake Marina features 348 units across 28 buildings. Lake Marina Realty LLC was the seller. Country Lake Townhomes is a 184-unit property that was built in 1974. Country Lake Apartments LLC was the seller. Zidan Realty Investments sold the 96-unit Fountainview, which was constructed in 1965.

Michael Muller of Eastern Union arranged the 10-year, floating-rate loan with interest-only payments for the first five years. Arbor provided the Fannie Mae loan. The borrower was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  