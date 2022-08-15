Eastern Union Arranges $54M in Acquisition Financing for Indianapolis Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

INDIANAPOLIS — Eastern Union has arranged $54 million in acquisition financing for a three-property multifamily portfolio totaling 628 units in Indianapolis.

Built in 1980, Lake Marina features 348 units across 28 buildings. Lake Marina Realty LLC was the seller. Country Lake Townhomes is a 184-unit property that was built in 1974. Country Lake Apartments LLC was the seller. Zidan Realty Investments sold the 96-unit Fountainview, which was constructed in 1965.

Michael Muller of Eastern Union arranged the 10-year, floating-rate loan with interest-only payments for the first five years. Arbor provided the Fannie Mae loan. The borrower was undisclosed.