Eastern Union Arranges $62.2M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Mixed-Use Project

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based financial intermediary Eastern Union has arranged a $62.2 million construction loan for a 162,000-square-foot mixed-use project that will be located in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn. The site at 1730 Bedford Ave. is two blocks from Prospect Park. Plans for the project currently call for 57 apartments and more than 60,000 square feet of retail/commercial space. German discount grocer Lidl has already committed to the project with a 33,000-square-foot store. Invictus Real Estate Partners provided the loan. The borrower is Seventh Street Development Group. Abraham Bergman and Yossi Orzel of Eastern Union originated the financing.