Thursday, July 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
1730-Bedford-Ave.-Brooklyn
Lidl has committed to anchoring the retail component of the new mixed-use project at 1730 Bedford Ave. in Brooklyn.
DevelopmentLoansMixed-UseNew YorkNortheast

Eastern Union Arranges $62.2M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Mixed-Use Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based financial intermediary Eastern Union has arranged a $62.2 million construction loan for a 162,000-square-foot mixed-use project that will be located in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn. The site at 1730 Bedford Ave. is two blocks from Prospect Park. Plans for the project currently call for 57 apartments and more than 60,000 square feet of retail/commercial space. German discount grocer Lidl has already committed to the project with a 33,000-square-foot store. Invictus Real Estate Partners provided the loan. The borrower is Seventh Street Development Group. Abraham Bergman and Yossi Orzel of Eastern Union originated the financing.

You may also like

Wavecrest Equities Acquires Bronx Multifamily Portfolio for $28M

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 118-Room Residence Inn Hotel...

Coldwell Banker Brokers Sale of 68,750 SF Industrial...

Cordish Begins Conversion of Office Building into Apartments...

Tarlton Tops Out Construction of SSM Outpatient Center...

Walker & Dunlop Structures $30.9M HUD-Insured Loan for...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $2M Renovation of Orthopaedic Associates Office...

Essex Arranges $58.5M Financing for Acquisition of Seagate...

HJ Sims Advises on $10.6M Permanent Financing for...