Eastern Union Arranges $74.2M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Project

TEANECK, N.J. — Eastern Union has secured a $74.2 million construction loan for a 256-unit, six-story multifamily project that is currently under development at 329 Alfred Ave. in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck. The loan carries a 36-month term, 75-percent loan-to-cost ratio and a fixed interest rate of 7.8 percent with interest-only payments for the full term. Gabriel Sasson of Eastern Union originated the financing, a portion of which will be used to retire existing debt. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.