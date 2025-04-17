Thursday, April 17, 2025
LoansMixed-UseNortheastVermont

Eastern Union Arranges $9.4M in Financing for Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Springfield, Vermont

by Taylor Williams

SPRINGFIELD, VT. — Eastern Union has arranged $9.4 million in construction-to-permanent financing for a mixed-use redevelopment project in Springfield, located in Windsor County near the Vermont-New Hampshire border. The site at 100 River St. is the original home of the historic Fellows Gear Shaper Co. mill complex and currently houses a 187,030-square-foot commercial building that is home to six tenants. The borrower, San Diego-based Integrity Community Partners LLC, will use the financing to redevelop the property to feature a 43,000-square-foot self-storage facility and 55,000 square feet of retail space. A 100-unit, age-restricted multifamily building and a 162-unit seniors housing complex are also planned for the redevelopment. Marc Tropp, David Merkin, Ben Alpert and Ary Katzenstein of Eastern Union originated the loan through Bank of New Hampshire.

