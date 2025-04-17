SPRINGFIELD, VT. — Eastern Union has arranged $9.4 million in construction-to-permanent financing for a mixed-use redevelopment project in Springfield, located in Windsor County near the Vermont-New Hampshire border. The site at 100 River St. is the original home of the historic Fellows Gear Shaper Co. mill complex and currently houses a 187,030-square-foot commercial building that is home to six tenants. The borrower, San Diego-based Integrity Community Partners LLC, will use the financing to redevelop the property to feature a 43,000-square-foot self-storage facility and 55,000 square feet of retail space. A 100-unit, age-restricted multifamily building and a 162-unit seniors housing complex are also planned for the redevelopment. Marc Tropp, David Merkin, Ben Alpert and Ary Katzenstein of Eastern Union originated the loan through Bank of New Hampshire.
Eastern Union Arranges $9.4M in Financing for Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Springfield, Vermont
