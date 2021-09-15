REBusinessOnline

Eastern Union Arranges $9.7M Bridge Loan for Indianapolis Apartment Complex

Meridian Towers includes 195 units.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eastern Union has arranged a $9.7 million bridge loan to facilitate the acquisition of Meridian Towers in Indianapolis. The 195-unit apartment complex is located at 3710 N. Meridian St. and dates to the 1950s. Michael Wyne of Eastern Union arranged the loan with assistance from Boruch Mandel of Eastern Equity Advisors, an affiliate of Eastern Union. The borrower was a joint venture between New York City-based Crown Capital Ventures and Toronto-based Whitestone Capital. The lender was not disclosed.

