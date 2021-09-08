REBusinessOnline

Eastern Union Arranges $9.7M in Financing for Philadelphia Flex Portfolio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Eastern Union has arranged $9.7 million in financing for a 218,961-square-foot flex portfolio in Philadelphia. The portfolio consists of three waterfront buildings with both office and industrial space. The financing comprises a $5.2 million acquisition loan and a $4.5 million credit facility to cover renovations and leasing costs. The borrower was a partnership between Michael Bauer of New York City-based BASH Capital and Joseph Cunane of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Marc Tropp of Eastern Union originated the financing.

