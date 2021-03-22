Eastern Union Provides $31M in Financing for Two Skilled Nursing Facilities in Massachusetts

Posted on by in Healthcare, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast

SALEM AND WILMINGTON, MASS. — Eastern Union has provided $31 million in financing for a pair of skilled nursing facilities totaling 265 beds in Massachusetts. The first property is a 123-bed facility in Salem, and the second is a 142-bed clinic in Wilmington. The overall package was structured with limited recourse, a three-year term, an 85 percent loan-to-value ratio and a floating interest rate. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and fund capital improvements. Nachum Soroka and Jacob Shonland of Eastern Union handled the transaction. The borrower was not disclosed.