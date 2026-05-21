Eastern Union Secures $125.3M Acquisition Loan for Chicago Apartment Property

CHICAGO — Eastern Union has arranged a $125.3 million loan for the acquisition of The Pavilion, a 15-story, 1,115-unit apartment property located at 5441 N. East River Road in Chicago. The transaction is believed to be the largest apartment building sale in Chicago on a year-to-date basis, according to Eastern Union. Michael Muller and Mike Orlik of Eastern Union secured the financing. The five-building complex was built between 1968 and 1972. Amenities include a club building, pool, spa, sauna, fitness center and barbecue area. The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.

The borrower was Chicago-based R.I.G. Capital, and the seller was Brookfield Asset Management. Stephen York of Arbor Realty Trust originated the agency financing. The sales price was $167 million. The loan featured a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio, and payments will be based on a 30-year amortization. The transaction represents the first time that the property has traded hands in several decades.