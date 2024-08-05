Eastern Union Secures $13M Refinancing for Garden View Apartments in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Eastern Union has secured a $13 million loan for the refinancing of Garden View Apartments, a multifamily community located at 1033 and 1087 Whitaker Drive in Memphis. Bellco Federal Credit Union provided the 30-year loan, which carries a 7.3 percent interest rate, to the undisclosed borrower.

Built in 1963, Garden View Apartments totals 156 units across 15 buildings spanning 131,000 rentable square feet. The community features 60 one-bedroom units and 96 two-bedroom units.

Motti Blau and Mendy Pfeifer of Eastern Union arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower. Dov Bakon of Eastern Union served as the underwriter for the transaction.