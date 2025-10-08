Wednesday, October 8, 2025
River Rock Apartments features 82 residential units and 4,385 square feet of commercial space.
Eastern Union Secures $15.9M in Financing for Condo Conversion in Mishawaka, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

MISHAWAKA, IND. — Eastern Union has secured $15.9 million in financing toward the condo conversion of River Rock Apartments, an 82-unit property in Mishawaka. The five-story asset is located at 116 W. Mishawaka Ave., six miles east of South Bend. Built in 2015 and 2016, the property features eight commercial units spanning 4,385 square feet that will remain after conversion. The site also includes a 31,027-square-foot parking garage. Joe Siegfried of Eastern Union arranged the three-year loan, which features an 8 percent interest rate, a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio and interest-only payments. Republic Bank provided the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

