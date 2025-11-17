Eastern Union Secures $2.9M Acquisition Financing for Arcadia Lakes Shopping Center in Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New York-based Eastern Union has secured $2.9 million in financing for the acquisition of Arcadia Lakes Shopping Center, a 33,684-square-foot retail center located at 6432 Two Notch Road in Columbia. Marc Troop of Eastern Union arranged the five-year mortgage on behalf of the buyer, CityWide Properties. Proceeds of the loan were used for the purchase of the shopping center, as well as for a line of credit for tenant improvements and leasing commissions. CityWide Properties is planning to upgrade the property with new exterior lighting and paint, parking lot repaving and striping and fresh landscaping.