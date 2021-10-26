Eastern Union Secures $8.2M Acquisition Loan for Two Retail Centers in Petersburg, Virginia

South Crater Square was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to retailers such as Dollar Tree, Hibbett Sports, GameStop and Sun Nails.

PETERSBURG, VA. — Eastern Union has secured an $8.2 million loan for the acquisition of South Crater Square and Pinehill Plaza, two single-story retail centers in Petersburg. Marc Tropp of Eastern Union arranged financing for the acquisition, which had a sales price of $10.3 million in total, on behalf of the buyer, Pikesville, Md.-based America’s Realty.

The retail centers, which total 192,510 rentable square feet, are situated opposite from each other along South Crater Road. Located at 3330 S. Crater Road, South Crater Square is a 107,028-square-foot center and was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to retailers such as Dollar Tree, Hibbett Sports, GameStop and Sun Nails. Located at 3333 S. Crater Road, Pinehill Plaza is a 85,482-square-foot center and was 29 percent occupied at the time of sale with tenants such as Crater Vision Center, Salon 22, Community Cardiology and Clay Home Medical.

The acquisition component of the loan, which equals about $7.7 million, represents a 75-percent loan-to-value ratio. The undisclosed bank provided an additional $500,000 loan toward tenant improvements and leasing commissions, but this part of the loan was held back for future use once the properties are stabilized. The interest rate on the full-recourse loan equaled 3.6 percent over a five-year term, with 12 months of interest-only payments.