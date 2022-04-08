Eastern Union Secures $83.3M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Property in Atlanta’s Vinings District

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

The Halsten at Vinings Mountain is a 440-unit multifamily property located at 3000 Cumberland Club Drive in Atlanta's Central Vinings district.

ATLANTA — New York-based Eastern Union has secured an $83.3 million bridge loan for The Halsten at Vinings Mountain, a 440-unit multifamily property in Atlanta. Michael Muller of Eastern Union arranged the non-recourse, two-year loan, which has three 12-month extension options. The loan was underwritten with interest-only payments for a period of up to three years. The borrower was not disclosed.

Formerly known as Stone Ridge at Vinings, The Halsten offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Completed in 1973, the property spans 452,385 square feet. The new owner plans to upgrade the property’s exteriors and modernize and renovate the interiors. Unit features include walk-in closets, patios and balconies and washer and dryer hookups. Community amenities include a business center, clubhouse, playground, tennis court, grill, picnic area, fitness center, laundry facilities and a pet play area.

Located at 3000 Cumberland Club Drive, the property is situated two miles from The Battery Atlanta and 15.7 miles from downtown Atlanta.