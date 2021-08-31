Eastgroup Properties Acquires DFW Global Logistics Centre in Grapevine for $89.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Mississippi-based investment firm Eastgroup Properties has acquired DFW Global Logistics Centre, a 611,000-square-foot industrial park located adjacent to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, for $89.7 million. The four-building development was fully leased at the time of sale. The deal increases Eastgroup’s total footprint in the metro Dallas market to approximately 4.5 million square feet. The seller was not disclosed.