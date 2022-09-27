REBusinessOnline

EastGroup Properties Begins Construction on 275,559 SF Industrial Project in Buda, Texas

Stonefield 35 in Buda is slated for a mid-2023 completion.

BUDA, TEXAS — Mississippi-based developer EastGroup Properties has begun construction on Stonefield 35, a 275,559-square-foot industrial project in Buda, located south of Austin. The three-building facility will be situated on 21 acres and will be able to accommodate single or multiple users. Building features will include 28-foot clear heights, 180-foot truck court depths, ESFR sprinkler systems and ample car parking. Pross Design Group is the project architect, and RC Page Construction is the general contractor. Transwestern is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for mid-2023.

