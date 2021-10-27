REBusinessOnline

EastGroup Properties Breaks Ground on 120,600 SF Industrial Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — EastGroup Properties, a Mississippi-based REIT, has broken ground on Grand West Crossing 1, a 120,600-square-foot industrial project in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The building, which will be situated within a larger Grand West Crossing master-planned development, will feature 28-foot clear heights and proximity to Interstate 10 and State Highway 290. JLL is marketing the building for lease. Construction is scheduled for a second-quarter 2022 completion. The master plan for Grand West Crossing includes five additional buildings or build-to-suit opportunities.

