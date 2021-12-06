EastGroup Properties Breaks Ground on 212,200 SF Industrial Project in Metro Dallas

Phase I of McKinney 121 is scheduled for a summer 2022 completion.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — EastGroup Properties has broken ground on Phase I of McKinney 121, a 212,200-square-foot industrial project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The site, which offers proximity to State Highway 121, can support an additional 168,800 square feet of new development. Completion of the two-building Phase I is slated for summer 2022. Lee & Associates is leasing the project.