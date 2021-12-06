REBusinessOnline

EastGroup Properties Breaks Ground on 212,200 SF Industrial Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

McKinney-121

Phase I of McKinney 121 is scheduled for a summer 2022 completion.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — EastGroup Properties has broken ground on Phase I of McKinney 121, a 212,200-square-foot industrial project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The site, which offers proximity to State Highway 121, can support an additional 168,800 square feet of new development. Completion of the two-building Phase I is slated for summer 2022. Lee & Associates is leasing the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — What’s Ahead in 2022?
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  