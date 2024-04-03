Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Denton-Exchange-35
Denton Exchange 35 will consist of two buildings that can accommodate up to six tenants between them.
Texas

EastGroup Properties Breaks Ground on 244,000 SF Industrial Project in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Mississippi-based REIT EastGroup Properties has broken ground on a 244,000-square-foot, two-building industrial project in the North Texas city of Denton. Denton Exchange 35 will consist of a 114,000-square-foot building that is subdividable to 20,000 square feet and a 130,000-square-foot building that is subdividable to 40,000 square feet. Combined, the buildings will feature 53 dock-high-doors and parking for 239 cars and 34 trailers, with expansion capabilities for trailer parking at both facilities. Project partners include Alliance Architects, GMcivil, Rosenberger Construction and Stream Realty Partners as the leasing agent. A tentative delivery date was not disclosed.

