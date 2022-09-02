EastGroup Properties Breaks Ground on 292,000 SF Industrial Project in Spring, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

The site of Springwood Business Park is located at the southeast corner of I-45 and the Grand Parkway in Spring.

SPRING, TEXAS — EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), a Mississippi-based REIT, has broken ground on Springwood Business Park, a 292,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Springwood Business Park will consist of two Class A distribution buildings that can support tenants with requirements from 10,000 to 168,000 square feet. Building features will include 28- to 32-foot clear heights and combined parking for 300 cars and 57 trailers. Construction is slated for a second-quarter 2023 completion. JLL will market the development for lease.