EastGroup Properties Breaks Ground on 292,000 SF Industrial Project in Spring, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Springwood-Business-Park

The site of Springwood Business Park is located at the southeast corner of I-45 and the Grand Parkway in Spring.

SPRING, TEXAS — EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), a Mississippi-based REIT, has broken ground on Springwood Business Park, a 292,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Springwood Business Park will consist of two Class A distribution buildings that can support tenants with requirements from 10,000 to 168,000 square feet. Building features will include 28- to 32-foot clear heights and combined parking for 300 cars and 57 trailers. Construction is slated for a second-quarter 2023 completion. JLL will market the development for lease.

