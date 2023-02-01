REBusinessOnline

EastGroup Properties Breaks Ground on 351,000 SF Industrial Complex in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

The new buildings that comprise Phase II of Basswood 35 in Fort Worth will be able to accommodate users with requirements ranging from roughly 20,000 to 130,000 square feet.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Mississippi-based developer EastGroup Properties has broken ground on a three-building, 351,000-square-foot industrial complex in North Fort Worth. The project represents Phase II of Basswood 35, a seven-building, 882,000-square-foot development. The buildings will span 89,741, 130,750 and 130,750 square feet and feature front- and rear-load configurations. Method Architects designed the project, and Talley Riggins is serving as the general contractor. Halff Associates is the civil engineer, and NAI Robert Lynn is the leasing agent. Construction is slated for a fourth-quarter completion.





