Friday, January 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Akimel-Gateway-Chandler-AZ
Located in Chandler, Ariz., Akimel Gateway features four buildings offering a total of 519,112 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

EastGroup Properties Buys 519,112 SF Akimel Gateway Industrial Facility in Chandler, Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — EastGroup Properties has acquired Akimel Gateway, a Class A industrial property at 17500 S. 40th St. in Chandler, from Trammel Crow Co. and CBRE IM for $83 million. Situated on 38 acres, Akimel Gateway offers 519,112 square feet of industrial space. The property’s four buildings are located alongside the Loop 202 freeway frontage with immediate access to the diamond interchange at 40th Street and Loop 202.

Built in 2022, each of the buildings are fully occupied and feature 139 dock-high doors, 24-foot to 32-foot clear heights, 2,500 amps to 3,000 amps power and drive-around capabilities with multiple points of ingress and egress.

Rusty Kennedy, Joe Cesta, Cooper Fratt, John Werstler, Tanner Ferrandi and Mike Parker of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Partnership to Develop 800,000 SF Data Center Campus...

Affinius Capital Provides $77.4M Construction Loan for Fort...

Skywalker Buys Two Industrial Properties Totaling 176,700 SF...

Newmark Brokers $360M Sale of Two Park Avenue...

Canyon Partners Real Estate Sells Broadway 101 Commerce...

JLL Brokers $127M Sale of Bridgepointe Shopping Center...

Waterton Provides $69.2M Senior Construction Loan for Apartment...

Gantry Secures $10.5M Loan for Multifamily Community in...

Core Industrial Realty Arranges Sale of 356,000 SF...