EastGroup Properties Buys 519,112 SF Akimel Gateway Industrial Facility in Chandler, Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — EastGroup Properties has acquired Akimel Gateway, a Class A industrial property at 17500 S. 40th St. in Chandler, from Trammel Crow Co. and CBRE IM for $83 million. Situated on 38 acres, Akimel Gateway offers 519,112 square feet of industrial space. The property’s four buildings are located alongside the Loop 202 freeway frontage with immediate access to the diamond interchange at 40th Street and Loop 202.

Built in 2022, each of the buildings are fully occupied and feature 139 dock-high doors, 24-foot to 32-foot clear heights, 2,500 amps to 3,000 amps power and drive-around capabilities with multiple points of ingress and egress.

Rusty Kennedy, Joe Cesta, Cooper Fratt, John Werstler, Tanner Ferrandi and Mike Parker of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.