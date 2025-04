HOUSTON — Mississippi-based developer EastGroup Properties is nearing completion of a 97,285-square-foot industrial project in West Houston. The building is the second of six planned structures within Grand West Crossingand will feature speculative office space, double-row parking, 28-foot clear heights and an ESFR sprinkler system. Suites within the building are divisible to 9,500 square feet. Completion is slated for the summer. JLL is marketing Grand West Crossing for lease.