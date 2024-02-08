Eastham Capital, Artisan Capital Group Purchase Multifamily Property in Des Moines for $26.9M

DES MOINES, IOWA — Eastham Capital and Artisan Capital Group have purchased Wakonda Village in Des Moines for $26.9 million. At 382 units, the multifamily property is the largest in metro Des Moines, according to the buyers. South Florida-based Eastham invested in the deal through its current fund, Eastham Capital Fund VI LP. Artisan co-invested with Eastham and will oversee day-to-day management of the asset. Wakonda Village is 96 percent occupied, and rents average $813 per month. The previous owners upgraded the interiors of 201 units and added amenities. Artisan plans to improve the unrenovated units and implement a utility billback program. Constructed in phases between 1951 and 1977, Wakonda Village is located at 1800 Watrous Ave. and consists of one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 530 to 660 square feet.