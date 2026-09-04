Eastham Capital, Bender Cos. Acquire 220-Unit Fox Run Apartments in Suburban Chicago

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Eastham Capital and Bender Cos. have acquired Fox Run Apartments, a 220-unit community in the western Chicago suburb of St. Charles. To date, Eastham and Bender have co-invested in 14 projects. The companies say that Fox Run Apartments presents a compelling value-add opportunity. Monthly rents at the property average $1,703. Following recent capital improvements, the business plan calls for additional upgrades across more than 80 units, including in-unit laundry and flooring updates, along with enhancements to the exterior, amenities, parking areas, landscaping, signage and security systems. Bender will also focus on strengthening leasing operations and elevating the resident experience.

Originally constructed in 1973, the property includes four buildings with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 650 to 1,430 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, grilling areas, package lockers, laundry facilities and off-street parking.