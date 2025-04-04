Eastham Capital, Bender Cos. Acquire 258-Unit Multifamily Community in Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. — A joint venture between Eastham Capital and Bender Cos. has acquired The Colonial, a 258-unit apartment community in Omaha. Eastham obtained a majority ownership in the deal through its current fund, Eastham Capital Fund VI LP. Bender, which has co-invested and partnered with Eastham on multiple projects, will oversee the day-to-day management. Parker Stewart and Alex Malzone of Northmarq brokered the sale.

The Colonial is currently 95 percent occupied with average rents of just over $961 per month. the acquisition includes a renovation budget of $1.9 million, which will include interior unit renovations and exterior upgrades such as roof replacements, balcony repairs and parking lot enhancements. Built in 1967, the property features floor plans averaging 902 square feet. Amenities include an outdoor pool, community room, laundry facilities and storage lockers.