Eastham Capital, Bender Cos. Acquire 308-Unit Multifamily Property in Lansing, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

LANSING, MICH. — Eastham Capital has partnered with Bender Cos. on the acquisition of Briarcliffe Apartments and Townhomes in Lansing. The 308-unit multifamily property was nearly 95 percent occupied at the time of acquisition. Monthly rents average $1,071. The new owners plan to invest $4 million in renovations, including upgrades to the interiors of the apartment units, improvements to common areas and the building exteriors. Built in 1976, the property consists of 48 one-bedroom units and 260 two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, sauna, garden, playground, dog park, business center and bike share program. Eastham Capital invested in the deal through its current fund, Eastham Capital Fund VI LP. Bender will oversee the day-to-day management. The acquisition marks the sixth joint venture between the two firms.

