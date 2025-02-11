Eastham Capital, Bender Cos. Acquire Apartment Community in Suburban Chicago for $75.8M

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Eastham Capital and Bender Cos. have acquired Haven Hoffman Estates, a 550-unit apartment community in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, for $75.8 million. The asset will be renamed Hoffman Hills Apartments as part of a property update program. South Florida-based Eastham Capital obtained a majority interest in the deal through its current fund, Eastham Capital Fund VI LP. Bender Cos., which has co-invested and partnered with Eastham Capital on multiple projects, will oversee the day-to-day management of the property.

The community is currently 96 percent occupied with average rents of just over $1,349 per month. The acquisition includes a renovation budget of $6.5 million, which will include interior unit, exterior and amenity upgrades. Built in 1970, the property features amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, private work-from-home suites and an outdoor dining area.