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Park Towers Apartment Homes totals 270 units in Richton Park.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Eastham Capital, Bender Cos. Acquire Multifamily Community in Metro Chicago for $30.4M

by Kristin Harlow

RICHTON PARK, ILL. — Eastham Capital and its operating partner Bender Cos. have acquired Park Towers Apartment Homes in Richton Park for $30.4 million. The 270-unit multifamily community is situated in Cook County. Park Towers is currently 94 percent occupied with average rents of $1,531 per month. The buyers plan to invest over $2.2 million focused on property infrastructure and exterior upgrades. Built in 1974, the property features floor plans ranging from 770 to 910 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, onsite laundry facilities, a putting green, outdoor games and a playground. To date, Eastham and Bender have co-invested in 13 projects.

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