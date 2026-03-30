Monday, March 30, 2026
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The Flats at Gladstone in Glendale Heights comprises 168 units across 31 buildings.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Eastham Capital, Bender Cos. Buy Multifamily Community in Metro Chicago for $24.1M

by Kristin Harlow

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, ILL. — Eastham Capital has acquired The Flats at Gladstone in the Chicago suburb of Glendale Heights with its operating partner Bender Cos. The purchase price was $24.1 million. The 168-unit, garden-style community was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Rents average $1,690 per month. Built in 1977, The Flats at Gladstone consists of 31 buildings. A renovation plan calls for more than $2.5 million in exterior building improvements and interior unit upgrades, complemented by the construction of a new clubhouse with a fitness center, leasing office and maintenance shop. To date, Eastham and Bender have co-invested in 12 projects.

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