HOUSTON — Eastham Capital and Mosaic Residential have acquired a 318-unit apartment community in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood. Sola Westchase was built in 1999 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 626 to 1,436 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor BBQ pavilion, fitness center, clubhouse lounge and a business center. Sola Westchase was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.