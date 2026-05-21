Thursday, May 21, 2026
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AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Eastham Capital Sells 194-Unit Apartment Complex in Southeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Florida-based real estate private equity firm Eastham Capital has sold University Green Apartments, a 194-unit multifamily complex in southeast Houston. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 424 to 988 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a dog park. Eastham Capital acquired the asset in 2018 in a joint venture with Mosaic Residential and subsequently implemented capital improvements. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. University Green Apartments was roughly 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

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