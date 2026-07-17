Friday, July 17, 2026
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Eagle-Crest-Apartments-Humble
According to Eastham, in-place rents increased from $936 per month at the time of the company's acquisition of Eagle Crest Apartments in Humble to $1,228 per month at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Eastham Capital Sells 200-Unit Apartment Complex in Humble, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Florida-based real estate private equity firm Eastham Capital has sold Eagle Crest, a 200-unit apartment complex located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. The garden-style property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 656 to 1,054 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse. Eastham acquired the property in 2017 in a joint venture with Mosaic Residential and implemented capital improvements. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

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