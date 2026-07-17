Eastham Capital Sells 200-Unit Apartment Complex in Humble, Texas

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Florida-based real estate private equity firm Eastham Capital has sold Eagle Crest, a 200-unit apartment complex located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. The garden-style property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 656 to 1,054 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse. Eastham acquired the property in 2017 in a joint venture with Mosaic Residential and implemented capital improvements. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.