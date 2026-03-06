Eastham Capital Sells 200-Unit Veranda Apartments in Texas City, Texas

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Florida-based real estate private equity firm Eastham Capital has sold Veranda, a 200-unit apartment complex in Texas City, a southeastern suburb of Houston. Veranda offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, basketball court and a movie theater. Eastham acquired the property in 2018 in a joint venture with Mosaic Residential and subsequently implemented capital improvements. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Veranda was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.