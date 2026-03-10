Tuesday, March 10, 2026
The undisclosed buyer of Stone Ridge Apartments in Texas City has rebranded the property as The Flats at Veranda Ridge.
Eastham Capital Sells 248-Unit Stone Ridge Apartments in Texas City, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Florida-based real estate private equity firm Eastham Capital has sold Stone Ridge, a 248-unit apartment complex in Texas City, a southeastern suburb of Houston. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 446 square feet. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center and a basketball court. Eastham acquired the property in 2018 in a joint venture with Mosaic Residential and subsequently implemented capital improvements. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

