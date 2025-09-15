Monday, September 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Central Park Apartments in Forest Park features 220 units.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Eastham Capital Sells Central Park Apartments in Metro Chicago for $23.2M

by Kristin Harlow

FOREST PARK, ILL. — Eastham Capital has sold Central Park Apartments in Park Forest, a southern suburb of Chicago, for $23.2 million. Eastham acquired the 220-unit property for the portfolio of Eastham Capital Fund V LP in partnership with Bender Cos. in September 2019. At the time, Central Park Apartments marked the second collaboration between Eastham and Bender. To date, the companies have co-invested in 10 properties. Over the six-year hold period, ownership completed exterior renovations to Central Park Apartments, including parking lot resurfacing, sidewalk repairs and patio concrete upgrades. The property averaged more than 97 percent occupancy during the ownership period. The community at 11 Fir St. features a mix of one-bedroom units as well as two- and three-bedroom townhomes ranging from 724 to 1,326 square feet.

You may also like

Fairstead Acquires 152-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Chesapeake,...

Merchants Capital Provides $25.2M in Financing for Lower...

NRP Begins Construction on 348-Unit Eastfield Village Apartment...

Sack Properties, Belveron Partners Buy 164-Unit Multifamily Property...

FallTech Acquires 6,432 SF Industrial Property in Compton,...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $12.5M Sale of Metro...

MAG Capital Partners Buys 104,220 SF Industrial Facility...

Colliers Brokers $3.4M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

Contegra Completes 100,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Mount...